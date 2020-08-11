

China inflation edges up on the back of food prices

The consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of retail inflation, had been pushed up over the past year by livestock prices after China's pig herds were ravaged by African swine fever, with the COVID-19 outbreak later hitting supply chains.

Consumer inflation has been easing since January but ticked up again in recent months, with the CPI hitting 2.7 per cent last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), slightly better than forecasts in a Bloomberg News poll of analysts.

NBS senior statistician Dong Lijuan said Monday that food prices rose 13.2 per cent from a year ago, nudging the CPI up -- with pork prices climbing 85.7 per cent.

"With the gradual recovery of catering services, demand for pork continued to increase," said Dong, adding that this was accompanied by floods in many areas across the country, which hit the transportation of live pigs.

Prices of vegetables rose also, affected by "unfavourable weather", according to Dong.

Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said "floods that have swept across China since late June appear to have disrupted supply chains and production in the Yangtze River Delta, where around half of China's agricultural production takes place".

But Nomura chief China economist Lu Ting told AFP he expects the CPI "to resume its downtrend soon in coming months", with the temporary disruptions fading.

In a sign of the weakness outside the food sector, core inflation, which strips out food and energy costs, came in at a ten-year low of 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, the producer price index (PPI) fell 2.4 per cent from a year ago in July, better than the three per cent drop the month before. -AFP























