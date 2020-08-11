Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:14 AM
latest
Home Business

German industrial output, trade surges as virus curbs lift

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

German industrial output, trade surges as virus curbs lift

German industrial output, trade surges as virus curbs lift

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Aug 9: German industrial output and exports surged in June, driven by the country's all-important car industry, as the economy continued to recover after the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.
Industrial output rose by 8.9 per cent month-on-month, compared with 7.4 per cent in May, but remains around 11.7 per cent lower compared with the same month the year before, according to provisional data issued by German statistics agency Destatis.  
Exports rebounded by 14.9 per cent month-on-month in June, extending a steady increase of 9.0 per cent in May, to 96.1 billion euros, Destatis said.
Germany is recovering faster than initially expected, according to Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg. "In the absence of a major accident, Germany can recoup at least half the Q2 drop in GDP in Q3 already."
"Of course, it all depends on the virus and the response to it," he added.
Although welcome, June's export figures are still 9.4 per cent down on the same month in 2019, and down 16 per cent compared with February this year.
With imports of 80.5 billion euros, a rise of 7.0 per cent month-on-month, Germany's foreign-trade surplus rose to 15.6 billion euros, around the same level as a year ago, when it was 16.5 billion euros.
Meanwhile production in the country's key car industry -- which counts giants such as Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes -- jumped 54.7 per cent in June compared with the previous month.
Consumer-goods production rose 7.3 per cent, while construction output was up 1.4 per cent.
"With these strong numbers, some upward revision of the Q2 GDP data should not be excluded," Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING said.
"All in all, today's data confirm that at least the rebound after the lifting of the lockdown measures is V-shaped."
However, the spectre of further COVID-19 restrictions haunts any recovery.
On Thursday, Germany reported more than 1,000 new virus cases for the first time since May.
"The recovery should continue in the coming months but will probably lose momentum and we think output will remain well below normal for a long time yet," Capital Economics said.  
"With all the risks of a second lockdown wave, an increase of permanent unemployment and structural changes to the economy stemming from COVID-19... it is... very unlikely that this 'V' (upturn) will last for long," Brzeski added.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan's legacy of forced labour haunts ties with neighbours
SpiceJet operates first long-haul wide-body charter flight to Canada
Emirates ramps up Pak services, to offer 60 flights per week
Dollar rally regains some momentum; Aussie and Kiwi fall
Huawei launches ICT talent hunting in Bangladesh
Profit up 87pc at Buffett’s firm, but virus slows businesses
Pelosi, Mnuchin open door to narrower C-19 aid thru 2020
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
Saudi Aramco profits dive 73% as virus batters oil demand
Iran closes down newspaper after expert doubts official coronavirus tolls
Lebanon government set to resign amid outrage over Beirut blast
Mass looting breaks out in Chicago
McDonald's sues former CEO Easterbrook
Bangladesh aid reaches blast-hit Beirut
Pakistan teen feted for killing US blasphemy suspect
BCB announces U-19 preliminary squad
Bangladesh Betar to broadcast class lectures for primary students
Sports, training activities to start in a small scale
Most Read News
DIG Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy goes on retirement
Sifat gets bail; cases handed over to RAB
39 more deaths, 2,907 cases reported in 24hrs
Kotwali police OC among 5 cops sued for extortion
Pranab Mukherjee tests COVID-19 positive
Plainclothes men take Sifat from jail gate
Corona crisis can be a best opportunity to start own business
Leaked chats deepens Sinha killing mystery
President, PM shocked at death of Alauddin Ali
Gunmen kill 8 in Niger, including six French aid workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft