Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:14 AM
latest
Home Business

Sterling rises ahead of UK data

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

LONDON, Aug 10: Sterling rose 0.2per cent against a slightly stronger dollar on Monday ahead of UK unemployment and GDP data this week after hitting its biggest daily fall since June against the greenback on Friday.
Sterling resumed its role as a risk-driven currency on Friday, with a sharp fall against the dollar as global investors sentiment turned sour amid more friction between China and the United States.
The British currency rose 0.2per cent $1.3053 at 0900 GMT on Monday against a slightly stronger dollar with investors also focusing on fiscal stimulus in the United States.
Versus the euro, sterling gained 0.2per cent at 90.05 pence per euro.
The pound was still below a five-month high of $1.3185 touched last week when it rose to a five-month high on Thursday as the Bank of England struck a less pessimistic tone about the coronavirus-battered British economy.
ING analysts said it is not the case of being too optimistic on sterling as consensus expects a rise in the June unemployment rate from 3.9per cent to 4.2per cent.
"GBP could not hold on to last Thursday's BoE (Bank of England)-inspired gains and instead is consolidating ahead of key employment data released tomorrow," analysts at ING wrote in a note.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan's legacy of forced labour haunts ties with neighbours
SpiceJet operates first long-haul wide-body charter flight to Canada
Emirates ramps up Pak services, to offer 60 flights per week
Dollar rally regains some momentum; Aussie and Kiwi fall
Huawei launches ICT talent hunting in Bangladesh
Profit up 87pc at Buffett’s firm, but virus slows businesses
Pelosi, Mnuchin open door to narrower C-19 aid thru 2020
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
Saudi Aramco profits dive 73% as virus batters oil demand
Iran closes down newspaper after expert doubts official coronavirus tolls
Lebanon government set to resign amid outrage over Beirut blast
Mass looting breaks out in Chicago
McDonald's sues former CEO Easterbrook
Bangladesh aid reaches blast-hit Beirut
Pakistan teen feted for killing US blasphemy suspect
BCB announces U-19 preliminary squad
Bangladesh Betar to broadcast class lectures for primary students
Sports, training activities to start in a small scale
Most Read News
DIG Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy goes on retirement
Sifat gets bail; cases handed over to RAB
39 more deaths, 2,907 cases reported in 24hrs
Kotwali police OC among 5 cops sued for extortion
Pranab Mukherjee tests COVID-19 positive
Plainclothes men take Sifat from jail gate
Corona crisis can be a best opportunity to start own business
Leaked chats deepens Sinha killing mystery
President, PM shocked at death of Alauddin Ali
Gunmen kill 8 in Niger, including six French aid workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft