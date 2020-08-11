Sterling rises ahead of UK data





Sterling resumed its role as a risk-driven currency on Friday, with a sharp fall against the dollar as global investors sentiment turned sour amid more friction between China and the United States.

The British currency rose 0.2per cent $1.3053 at 0900 GMT on Monday against a slightly stronger dollar with investors also focusing on fiscal stimulus in the United States.

Versus the euro, sterling gained 0.2per cent at 90.05 pence per euro.

The pound was still below a five-month high of $1.3185 touched last week when it rose to a five-month high on Thursday as the Bank of England struck a less pessimistic tone about the coronavirus-battered British economy.

ING analysts said it is not the case of being too optimistic on sterling as consensus expects a rise in the June unemployment rate from 3.9per cent to 4.2per cent.

"GBP could not hold on to last Thursday's BoE (Bank of England)-inspired gains and instead is consolidating ahead of key employment data released tomorrow," analysts at ING wrote in a note. -Reuters

































