Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:13 AM
Hyundai Motor shares rise by 10 per cent

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SEOUL, Aug 10: Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) stock jumped as much as 10.2per cent on Monday to its highest price since May 2018, after the automaker said it would create a family of Ioniq-brand electric vehicles (EVs) as it aims to become the third-largest EV maker by 2025.
In an announcement earlier on Monday, Hyundai said the elevation of Ioniq from individual vehicle nameplate to a brand will support its goal of capturing 10per cent of global EV sales within five years.
Hyundai shares reached as much as to 162,000 won ($136.47) in a broader KOSPI market KS.11 that was up 0.4per cent at 0122 GMT.
Other auto shares also rose, with affiliate automaker Kia Motors Corp (000270.KS) up 5.6per cent and parts suppliers Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd (012330.KS) and Mando Corp (204320.KS) climbing as much as 7.4per cent and 5.3per cent respectively.
"With the launch of a new EV family brand, shares of Hyundai Motor are rallying today, reflecting investors' hope that the auto industry will outperform compared to other industries," said analyst Kwon Soon-woo at SK Securities.
Trevor Milton, chief executive of EV startup Nikola Corp NKLA.O, said he would like to cooperate with Hyundai in an interview with the Chosun Ilbo newspaper published on Sunday. He said he had twice made proposals to Hyundai that were rejected.
Hyundai Motor declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Hyundai Motor Group leader Euisun Chung last month said Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors aim to sell 1 million battery-driven electric vehicles in 2025, together targeting more than 10per cent of the global market share for such vehicles.
On Monday, Hyundai said that starting in early 2021, it would introduce three all-electric models under the Ioniq brand.
They include the Ioniq 5, a midsize crossover based on the 2019 Hyundai 45 concept; in 2022, the Ioniq 6 sedan, based on the Hyundai Prophecy concept unveiled earlier this year; and in early 2024, the Ioniq 7, a large crossover.    -Reuters


