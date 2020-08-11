Stocks halt 11-day rising streak on profit booking





DSEX, the prime index of the declined by 12.10 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 4533, after adding 468 points in the past 11 straight sessions.

However, the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 3.79 points to finish at 1,544 and the DSE Shariah Index went up 5.60 points to close at 1,063.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 7.05 points to close at 12,889 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 0.86 points to finish at 7,800.

Of the issues traded, 113 gained, 144 declined and 26 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 18.34 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 598 million.



















Stocks halted an 11-day rising streak when the major Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Monday as the dominant small investors booked profit on the previous gain, ahead of today's (Tuesday) holiday on Hindu festival Janmasthami, dealers saidDSEX, the prime index of the declined by 12.10 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 4533, after adding 468 points in the past 11 straight sessions.However, the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 3.79 points to finish at 1,544 and the DSE Shariah Index went up 5.60 points to close at 1,063.The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 7.05 points to close at 12,889 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 0.86 points to finish at 7,800.Of the issues traded, 113 gained, 144 declined and 26 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 18.34 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 598 million.