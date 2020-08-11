

Tea exports rose, import declined last fiscal year

According to Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) sources, Bangladesh exported 1.67 million kilogram during the year 2019-20 fiscal and earned Tk 310.55 million.

But in the previous fiscal the export was only 0.64 million kg and the export earning was Tk 206.80 million.

During 2019-20 fiscal, Bangladesh imported only 0.42 million kg at Tk 50.82 million while in 2018-19 Bangladesh imported 7.6 million kg at worth Tk 972.83 million.

The country produced record 95 million kg in 167 gardens of the country during the last 2019 against 82.13 million kg in 2018 in 166 gardens against the annual target of 72.39 million kg.

The government has lowered the bank interest rate for the growers by 4 percentage points to 9 percent, which has boosted tea production.

Increasing of tea consumption in Bangladesh has also encouraged the tea growers to invest more for expansion of their gardens in the last couple of years.

A number of tea growers have expanded tea production areas in their gardens in the last six to seven years.

The BTB has taken many replantation projects where the plants aged over 40 years were replaced with the new ones in order to increase the production.

Tea plants generally take six to seven years to reach full production capacity.

According to BTB sources, the government has formulated a strategic work plan "Development Pathway: Bangladesh Tea Industry" for 15 years duration to increase tea production alongside the overall development of the tea industry.

The tea production was increased to 85.05 million kg in 2016 and 78.95 million kg tea in 2017.

Currently black tea side by side various value-added tea are being exported in different countries and Bangladesh Tea Board installed green tea processing factory in the tea research institute.

It may be mentioned that the volume of export has decreased gradually since 1990 last. In 2017, Bangladesh has exported only 0.4 million kg while imported 8.2 million kg in 2017 to meet the local growing trend of consumption.

According to tea industry sources, local consumption of tea in 1985 was only 10 million kg and in 2017 last the consumption rose to 85.93 million kg more than 8 times higher within a span of 32 years, as more people became financially capable to sip tea regularly.



























CHATTOGRAM, Aug 10: Tea export has remarkably increased in the last financial year.According to Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) sources, Bangladesh exported 1.67 million kilogram during the year 2019-20 fiscal and earned Tk 310.55 million.But in the previous fiscal the export was only 0.64 million kg and the export earning was Tk 206.80 million.During 2019-20 fiscal, Bangladesh imported only 0.42 million kg at Tk 50.82 million while in 2018-19 Bangladesh imported 7.6 million kg at worth Tk 972.83 million.The country produced record 95 million kg in 167 gardens of the country during the last 2019 against 82.13 million kg in 2018 in 166 gardens against the annual target of 72.39 million kg.The government has lowered the bank interest rate for the growers by 4 percentage points to 9 percent, which has boosted tea production.Increasing of tea consumption in Bangladesh has also encouraged the tea growers to invest more for expansion of their gardens in the last couple of years.A number of tea growers have expanded tea production areas in their gardens in the last six to seven years.The BTB has taken many replantation projects where the plants aged over 40 years were replaced with the new ones in order to increase the production.Tea plants generally take six to seven years to reach full production capacity.According to BTB sources, the government has formulated a strategic work plan "Development Pathway: Bangladesh Tea Industry" for 15 years duration to increase tea production alongside the overall development of the tea industry.The tea production was increased to 85.05 million kg in 2016 and 78.95 million kg tea in 2017.Currently black tea side by side various value-added tea are being exported in different countries and Bangladesh Tea Board installed green tea processing factory in the tea research institute.It may be mentioned that the volume of export has decreased gradually since 1990 last. In 2017, Bangladesh has exported only 0.4 million kg while imported 8.2 million kg in 2017 to meet the local growing trend of consumption.According to tea industry sources, local consumption of tea in 1985 was only 10 million kg and in 2017 last the consumption rose to 85.93 million kg more than 8 times higher within a span of 32 years, as more people became financially capable to sip tea regularly.