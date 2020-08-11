Uber, bKash partner to provide contactless payment options





The long-awaited partnership aims to enhance rider experience and safety by making the payment process contactless, convenient and secure as riders resume travel after a lengthy lockdown, according to press release. The partnership will give millions of Bangladeshi riders the convenience of seamlessly taking Uber rides, without the inconvenience of carrying cash or worrying about exact change.

bKash's digital payment option will take care of all transactions without any manual intervention once the bKash wallet is added as a payment method on the Uber app. This method will help users avoid transaction lag in case of poor network, gateway timeouts, or insufficient balance.

Serving approximately 45 million local users, bKash has been used daily to transfer money, pay for utilities and for other services. With the new partnership, bKash users will have instant access to Uber, and safe and reliable rides at the touch of a button.

The partnership with bKash is a first of its kind for Uber in Bangladesh and is a big step on its journey to increase digitized payments on its platform. It also demonstrates Uber's commitment to strengthen the digital financial ecosystem and help accelerate 'Digital Bangladesh' - the government's vision of a smart, connected nation.

As the first ride-sharing company to commence operations in Bangladesh in 2016, this partnership shows Uber's unwavering commitment to serving riders, drivers and cities in the country. With operations across Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh remains an important market for Uber.





























