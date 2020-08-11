Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:12 AM
latest
Home Business

Uber, bKash partner to provide contactless payment options

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

Uber and bKash announced a partnership which will allow Uber riders to pay for their trips using bKash.
The long-awaited partnership aims to enhance rider experience and safety by making the payment process contactless, convenient and secure as riders resume travel after a lengthy lockdown, according to press release. The partnership will give millions of Bangladeshi riders the convenience of seamlessly taking Uber rides, without the inconvenience of carrying cash or worrying about exact change.
bKash's digital payment option will take care of all transactions without any manual intervention once the bKash wallet is added as a payment method on the Uber app. This method will help users avoid transaction lag in case of poor network, gateway timeouts, or insufficient balance.
Serving approximately 45 million local users, bKash has been used daily to transfer money, pay for utilities and for other services. With the new partnership, bKash users will have instant access to Uber, and safe and reliable rides at the touch of a button.
The partnership with bKash is a first of its kind for Uber in Bangladesh and is a big step on its journey to increase digitized payments on its platform. It also demonstrates Uber's commitment to strengthen the digital financial ecosystem and help accelerate 'Digital Bangladesh' - the government's vision of a smart, connected nation.
As the first ride-sharing company to commence operations in Bangladesh in 2016, this partnership shows Uber's unwavering commitment to serving riders, drivers and cities in the country. With operations across Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh remains an important market for Uber.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan's legacy of forced labour haunts ties with neighbours
SpiceJet operates first long-haul wide-body charter flight to Canada
Emirates ramps up Pak services, to offer 60 flights per week
Dollar rally regains some momentum; Aussie and Kiwi fall
Huawei launches ICT talent hunting in Bangladesh
Profit up 87pc at Buffett’s firm, but virus slows businesses
Pelosi, Mnuchin open door to narrower C-19 aid thru 2020
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
Saudi Aramco profits dive 73% as virus batters oil demand
Iran closes down newspaper after expert doubts official coronavirus tolls
Lebanon government set to resign amid outrage over Beirut blast
Mass looting breaks out in Chicago
McDonald's sues former CEO Easterbrook
Bangladesh aid reaches blast-hit Beirut
Pakistan teen feted for killing US blasphemy suspect
BCB announces U-19 preliminary squad
Bangladesh Betar to broadcast class lectures for primary students
Sports, training activities to start in a small scale
Most Read News
DIG Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy goes on retirement
Sifat gets bail; cases handed over to RAB
39 more deaths, 2,907 cases reported in 24hrs
Kotwali police OC among 5 cops sued for extortion
Pranab Mukherjee tests COVID-19 positive
Plainclothes men take Sifat from jail gate
Corona crisis can be a best opportunity to start own business
Leaked chats deepens Sinha killing mystery
President, PM shocked at death of Alauddin Ali
Gunmen kill 8 in Niger, including six French aid workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft