Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:12 AM
latest
Home Business

BD workers in Oman drop by 8.9pc in H1 ‘20

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

Bangladeshi workers in Oman have decreased by 8.9 per cent in the first half of the current year, compared with the corresponding period in 2019.
Nationality-wise, Bangladeshis made up 37.2 per cent, that is 590,748, of the total migrants in the Sultanate, latest statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) of Oman show.
Indian workers registered were 567,341 - down by 11.2 per cent, as compared to the previous year. Pakistani workers came in third place with 192,676, a decrease of 8.9 per cent.
A senior staff of a prominent HR Consultancy firm based in Oman told a Dubai-based newspaper that many expatriates have lost their jobs due to the pandemic since March this year and gone back to their native countries.
"While this gave the organisations a chance to weed out unproductive staff, it also resulted in mass redundancies. When volume of sales or revenue hits the bottom, companies too have to think of sustainable strategies. It is the survival of the best in this context, not the fittest."
According to the NSCI monthly statistics, the number of expatriate workers in the Sultanate was 1,589,883 by the end of June.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan's legacy of forced labour haunts ties with neighbours
SpiceJet operates first long-haul wide-body charter flight to Canada
Emirates ramps up Pak services, to offer 60 flights per week
Dollar rally regains some momentum; Aussie and Kiwi fall
Huawei launches ICT talent hunting in Bangladesh
Profit up 87pc at Buffett’s firm, but virus slows businesses
Pelosi, Mnuchin open door to narrower C-19 aid thru 2020
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
Saudi Aramco profits dive 73% as virus batters oil demand
Iran closes down newspaper after expert doubts official coronavirus tolls
Lebanon government set to resign amid outrage over Beirut blast
Mass looting breaks out in Chicago
McDonald's sues former CEO Easterbrook
Bangladesh aid reaches blast-hit Beirut
Pakistan teen feted for killing US blasphemy suspect
BCB announces U-19 preliminary squad
Bangladesh Betar to broadcast class lectures for primary students
Sports, training activities to start in a small scale
Most Read News
DIG Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy goes on retirement
Sifat gets bail; cases handed over to RAB
39 more deaths, 2,907 cases reported in 24hrs
Kotwali police OC among 5 cops sued for extortion
Pranab Mukherjee tests COVID-19 positive
Plainclothes men take Sifat from jail gate
Corona crisis can be a best opportunity to start own business
Leaked chats deepens Sinha killing mystery
President, PM shocked at death of Alauddin Ali
Gunmen kill 8 in Niger, including six French aid workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft