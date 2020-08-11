BD workers in Oman drop by 8.9pc in H1 ‘20





Nationality-wise, Bangladeshis made up 37.2 per cent, that is 590,748, of the total migrants in the Sultanate, latest statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) of Oman show.

Indian workers registered were 567,341 - down by 11.2 per cent, as compared to the previous year. Pakistani workers came in third place with 192,676, a decrease of 8.9 per cent.

A senior staff of a prominent HR Consultancy firm based in Oman told a Dubai-based newspaper that many expatriates have lost their jobs due to the pandemic since March this year and gone back to their native countries.

"While this gave the organisations a chance to weed out unproductive staff, it also resulted in mass redundancies. When volume of sales or revenue hits the bottom, companies too have to think of sustainable strategies. It is the survival of the best in this context, not the fittest."

According to the NSCI monthly statistics, the number of expatriate workers in the Sultanate was 1,589,883 by the end of June.























Bangladeshi workers in Oman have decreased by 8.9 per cent in the first half of the current year, compared with the corresponding period in 2019.Nationality-wise, Bangladeshis made up 37.2 per cent, that is 590,748, of the total migrants in the Sultanate, latest statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) of Oman show.Indian workers registered were 567,341 - down by 11.2 per cent, as compared to the previous year. Pakistani workers came in third place with 192,676, a decrease of 8.9 per cent.A senior staff of a prominent HR Consultancy firm based in Oman told a Dubai-based newspaper that many expatriates have lost their jobs due to the pandemic since March this year and gone back to their native countries."While this gave the organisations a chance to weed out unproductive staff, it also resulted in mass redundancies. When volume of sales or revenue hits the bottom, companies too have to think of sustainable strategies. It is the survival of the best in this context, not the fittest."According to the NSCI monthly statistics, the number of expatriate workers in the Sultanate was 1,589,883 by the end of June.