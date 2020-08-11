BIMSTEC Foreign Secy to discuss post-C-19 coop in Sept





The Foreign Secretaries will discuss BIMSTEC's role in post-COVID 19 recovery and rehabilitation with emphasis on poverty alleviation, food security and uninterrupted economic and physical connectivity in the region.

The Meeting will also finalize some important agreements and documents including BIMSTEC Charter envisaged to be signed or launched at the Fifth BIMSTEC Summit, according to a statement issued on Monday.

Earlier, the Fifth BIMSTEC Summit and the Seventeenth BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting scheduled for September 3, 4, this year in Colombo were postponed due to the prevailing situation arising from COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foreign Secretaries will discuss the new time-frame and modalities of the 5th BIMSTEC Summit and the 17th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting.

"If physical summit appears to be difficult under the circumstances, Member States could consider the possibility of holding virtual summit within this year", the statement quoted BIMSTEC Secretary General M Shahidul Islam as saying.

Sri Lanka is the current Chair of the seven-nation organization comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

With the holding of the 5th BIMSTEC Summit, the chairmanship of the organization will go to Thailand.

The Foreign Secretaries are also expected to recommend a new Secretary General from Bhutan to head the Dhaka-based BIMSTEC Secretariat for the next three years when the term of the current Secretary General, M. Shahidul Islam, a diplomat from Bangladesh, ends on 20 September this year.

























