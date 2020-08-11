Video
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020
9 closed-end MFs declare dividend

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020
Business Correspondent

The Trustee Committees of nine closed-end mutual funds have approved dividends for the year ended on June 30, 2020, according to separate disclosures on Monday.
The mutual funds are: ICB AMCL First Agrani Bank Mutual Fund, Prime Bank 1st ICB AMCL Mutual Fund, ICB Employees Provident MF 1: Scheme 1, ICB AMCL Third NRB Mutual Fund, Phoenix Finance 1st Mutual Fund, ICB AMCL Second Mutual Fund, ICB AMCL Sonali Bank 1st Mutual Fund, IFIL Islamic Mutual Fund-1 and SEML FBLSL Growth Fund.
ICB AMCL First Agrani Bank Mutual Fund: The Trustee Committee of the fund has approved 5.0 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020. The record date is August 31.
Prime Bank 1st ICB AMCL Mutual Fund: The Trustee Committee of the fund has approved 5.0 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020. The record date is August 31.
ICB Employees Provident MF 1: Scheme 1: The Trustee Committee of the fund has approved 5.0 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020. The record date is August 31.
ICB AMCL Third NRB Mutual Fund: The Trustee Committee of the fund has approved 5.0 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020. The record date is August 31.
Phoenix Finance 1st Mutual Fund: The Trustee Committee of the fund has approved 5.0 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020. The record date is August 31.
ICB AMCL Second Mutual Fund: The Trustee Committee of the fund has approved 5.0 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020. The record date is August 31.
ICB AMCL Sonali Bank 1st Mutual Fund: The Trustee Committee of the fund has approved 5.0 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020. The record date is August 31.
IFIL Islamic Mutual Fund-1: The Trustee Committee of the fund has approved 4.0 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020. The record date is August 31.
SEML FBLSL Growth Fund: The Trustee Committee of the Fund has declared 2.5 per cent cash dividend based on net Income for the year ended on June 30, 2020. The record date is September 1.


