9 closed-end MFs declare dividend





The mutual funds are: ICB AMCL First Agrani Bank Mutual Fund, Prime Bank 1st ICB AMCL Mutual Fund, ICB Employees Provident MF 1: Scheme 1, ICB AMCL Third NRB Mutual Fund, Phoenix Finance 1st Mutual Fund, ICB AMCL Second Mutual Fund, ICB AMCL Sonali Bank 1st Mutual Fund, IFIL Islamic Mutual Fund-1 and SEML FBLSL Growth Fund.

ICB AMCL First Agrani Bank Mutual Fund: The Trustee Committee of the fund has approved 5.0 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020. The record date is August 31.

Prime Bank 1st ICB AMCL Mutual Fund: The Trustee Committee of the fund has approved 5.0 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020. The record date is August 31.

ICB Employees Provident MF 1: Scheme 1: The Trustee Committee of the fund has approved 5.0 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020. The record date is August 31.

ICB AMCL Third NRB Mutual Fund: The Trustee Committee of the fund has approved 5.0 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020. The record date is August 31.

Phoenix Finance 1st Mutual Fund: The Trustee Committee of the fund has approved 5.0 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020. The record date is August 31.

ICB AMCL Second Mutual Fund: The Trustee Committee of the fund has approved 5.0 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020. The record date is August 31.

ICB AMCL Sonali Bank 1st Mutual Fund: The Trustee Committee of the fund has approved 5.0 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020. The record date is August 31.

IFIL Islamic Mutual Fund-1: The Trustee Committee of the fund has approved 4.0 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020. The record date is August 31.

SEML FBLSL Growth Fund: The Trustee Committee of the Fund has declared 2.5 per cent cash dividend based on net Income for the year ended on June 30, 2020. The record date is September 1.

































