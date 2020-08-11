Video
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020
BB asks banks to launch deposit schemes for NRBs

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday issued guidelines on launching deposit products for non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) asking banks to introduce different savings schemes in taka for them.  
An official of the BB said the initiative would help create safety net for NRBs upon their returns in the country having savings in banks. They would not face any financial difficulties on permanent return to the country, the BB official said.
The central bank initiative came at a time when many expatriates keep returning to the country after losing jobs abroad due to economic downturn in many of the job destinations of the country's migrants.
According to Home Ministry data roughly 450,000 expatriates have returned home before restrictions on international travel were imposed while outward migration has also dropped severely in the first half of this year.
Amid dismal export earnings and slowdown in economic activities, enhanced inflow of remittance has brought some cheer for the country with the inflow hitting record high $2.59 billion in July this year.
Sunday's BB guidelines on allowing banks to open deposit accounts for the NRBs said the deposit products will be in the form of savings for a period of one year and above with monthly or quarterly deposit options.
The circular said the deposit accounts would be credited in taka after conversion of foreign currencies. Banks were asked to provide competitive interest or profit against the deposit products.
At the desire of the account-holders living abroad, the proceeds of the accounts on maturity might be credited to interest or profit bearing fixed deposit accounts to be opened in their names, the guidelines elaborated.


