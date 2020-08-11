

Elenga-Rangpur highway revised estimated costs rise to Tk 16,698 cr

The rise in expenditure alone includes Tk 565 crore in consultants cost over existing cost of Tk 400 crore as sources in the Planning Commission said.

The original cost of the highway project was estimated at Tk 12,000 crore and now it is to be raised by 39 percent to a total of Tk 16,698 crore under the revised cost estimates. Many said such bizarre rise in cost only puts government planning and project cost appraisal to serious questions.

The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) at the Planning Commission in a recent meeting reportedly found the new cost appraisals on very high side. It has also asked the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges to bring it to a reasonable level. Serious objections were raised to such additional cost escalations.

The meeting has proposed downward revisions of the new cost estimates. The Details Project Plan (DPP) has been sent back to the Ministry of Roads and Bridges for such cost revision. After asll there must be accountability to such reckless planning.

Sources said that the feasibility study and project design of the Elenga-Hatikumrul-Rangpur Highway Upgradation Project was done by World Bank (WB) funded consultants. Then the government approved the project in 2016 and it was scheduled to be completed by 2021.

Meanwhile the project's physical progress has been reported at 14 percent only and the revised plan suggests time extension by another 4.5 years. It means people of the 18 northwest districts would have to wait up to 2004 to get the upgraded highway for use.

Many tend to justify the surge in the project cost saying cost of big infrastructure projects in Bangladesh is much higher than other Asian, European countries and even in the USA eroding much of the economic benefits.

Waliur Rahman, Project Director of the highway project said, "I don't know what happened before. I took over as in last May. There were also some complications with land acquisition to delay the progress" he said.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has extended major support to develop the entire corridor from Rangpur to Tangail.

This part of the corridor project is expected to be ready by 2022.

The project component also include developing separate lanes for slow-moving traffic, three flyovers, one railway overpass, 1.5 km interchange at Hatikamrul and 38 underpasses, apart from the four-lane main carriageway.

The government has signed an agreement with a Chinese firm to upgrade 190 kilometers of road from Elenga to Rangpur to four-lane highway via Hatikumrul, under the South Asia Sub-regional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Road Connectivity Project-II. It aims at easing road communication with northern districts.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is financing the 190km national highway.





















The Elenga-Hatikumrul-Rangpur highway project aiming at upgrading existing road to four lanes highway is up for a 39 percent rise in its cost by Tk 4,698 crore over the existing project cost.The rise in expenditure alone includes Tk 565 crore in consultants cost over existing cost of Tk 400 crore as sources in the Planning Commission said.The original cost of the highway project was estimated at Tk 12,000 crore and now it is to be raised by 39 percent to a total of Tk 16,698 crore under the revised cost estimates. Many said such bizarre rise in cost only puts government planning and project cost appraisal to serious questions.The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) at the Planning Commission in a recent meeting reportedly found the new cost appraisals on very high side. It has also asked the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges to bring it to a reasonable level. Serious objections were raised to such additional cost escalations.The meeting has proposed downward revisions of the new cost estimates. The Details Project Plan (DPP) has been sent back to the Ministry of Roads and Bridges for such cost revision. After asll there must be accountability to such reckless planning.Sources said that the feasibility study and project design of the Elenga-Hatikumrul-Rangpur Highway Upgradation Project was done by World Bank (WB) funded consultants. Then the government approved the project in 2016 and it was scheduled to be completed by 2021.Meanwhile the project's physical progress has been reported at 14 percent only and the revised plan suggests time extension by another 4.5 years. It means people of the 18 northwest districts would have to wait up to 2004 to get the upgraded highway for use.Many tend to justify the surge in the project cost saying cost of big infrastructure projects in Bangladesh is much higher than other Asian, European countries and even in the USA eroding much of the economic benefits.Waliur Rahman, Project Director of the highway project said, "I don't know what happened before. I took over as in last May. There were also some complications with land acquisition to delay the progress" he said.The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has extended major support to develop the entire corridor from Rangpur to Tangail.This part of the corridor project is expected to be ready by 2022.The project component also include developing separate lanes for slow-moving traffic, three flyovers, one railway overpass, 1.5 km interchange at Hatikamrul and 38 underpasses, apart from the four-lane main carriageway.The government has signed an agreement with a Chinese firm to upgrade 190 kilometers of road from Elenga to Rangpur to four-lane highway via Hatikumrul, under the South Asia Sub-regional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Road Connectivity Project-II. It aims at easing road communication with northern districts.The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is financing the 190km national highway.