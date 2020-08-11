Video
RCC implementing Tk 172.98cr road, drain uplift project

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, Aug 10: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has been implementing a project of Taka 172.98 crore for developing all the city's important roads and drains for welfare of the city dwellers.
Under the project, carpeting works of affected roads in the ward level marginal areas and drainage are progressing fast despite the present novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic situation.
Population density has gradually been increasing in the metropolis with the influx of huge city-bound people and multiplication of high-rise buildings. Taking the issues into special consideration, the city corporation has taken steps to reshuffle the city's road system.
The existing Bilsimla-Kasiadanga road is being elevated to a four-lane with separate 7.8-feet wide bicycle-lane and 10-feet wide footpath on both sides of the road along with a four-foot wide road divider at a cost of Taka 26.75 crore.    -BSS



