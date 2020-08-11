Flood situation improves in Jamalpur





Water Development Board sources said water level in the river Jamuna is dripping continuously and was flowing 90 cm below the red mark (19.50 meter) at Bahadurabad ghat point this noon.

With receding flood water, 14973 people who have taken shelter in 79 flood shelter centres returned to their houses.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Office (DRRO) sources said nine lakh 94 thousand 707 people in 677 villages under 59 unions in the district have been affected in three rounds of flood.

The sources said flood water created severe river erosion, caused by the mighty Jamuna which devoured 386 houses completely and also damaged 13738 houses partially.

Besides, the flood water damaged 194 kilometre earthen roads, 66 km carpeted roads, 264 educational institutions , 5914 tube wells, 6934 latrines and 658 mosque, orphanage, temple and Madrasa partially.

Department of Agriculture Extension sources said flood water inundated standing crops on 12428 hectares of land.

DRRO Nayeb ALi said 1010 tones rice, TK 36 lakh cash, 13550 packets dried food, TK eight lakh for baby food, TK 17 lakh for livestock food were disbursed among the flood affected people.









Besides 3408.57 tone rice under vulnerable group feeding (VGF) programme were also disbursed among the people, he added. -BSS





JAMALPUR, August 10: Flood situation in the district has significantly improved as the river Jamuna dropped sharply.Water Development Board sources said water level in the river Jamuna is dripping continuously and was flowing 90 cm below the red mark (19.50 meter) at Bahadurabad ghat point this noon.With receding flood water, 14973 people who have taken shelter in 79 flood shelter centres returned to their houses.District Relief and Rehabilitation Office (DRRO) sources said nine lakh 94 thousand 707 people in 677 villages under 59 unions in the district have been affected in three rounds of flood.The sources said flood water created severe river erosion, caused by the mighty Jamuna which devoured 386 houses completely and also damaged 13738 houses partially.Besides, the flood water damaged 194 kilometre earthen roads, 66 km carpeted roads, 264 educational institutions , 5914 tube wells, 6934 latrines and 658 mosque, orphanage, temple and Madrasa partially.Department of Agriculture Extension sources said flood water inundated standing crops on 12428 hectares of land.DRRO Nayeb ALi said 1010 tones rice, TK 36 lakh cash, 13550 packets dried food, TK eight lakh for baby food, TK 17 lakh for livestock food were disbursed among the flood affected people.Besides 3408.57 tone rice under vulnerable group feeding (VGF) programme were also disbursed among the people, he added. -BSS