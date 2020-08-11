Campaign launched to raise awareness on nutrition among RMG workers





The campaign aims to creating improved access to, and demand for, safe and nutritious food.

Due to malnutrition among the workers, their productivity is being hampered. Healthy foods reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases and provide enough energy and nutrients to perform tasks by the workers, said a press release.

Currently, GAIN has been implementing a project titled "Strengthening Workers' Access to Pertinent Nutrition Opportunities (SWAPNO)" with partnership of 20 garment factories in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayangang, Mymensing & Chittagong to reach more than 50,000 workers.









Due to COVID-19 situation, GAIN has designed digital media-based distant Behaviour Change Communication (BCC) approach, which included Radio drama, Facebook campaign, webinar, jingle and Television programme. -UNB





