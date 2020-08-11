Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:11 AM
latest
Home Sports

Brazil football game postponed after 10 players test positive for Covid-19

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

SAO PAULO, AUG 10: Ten members of the Brazilian football team Goias were told Sunday they had tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing a last-minute game postponement.
The team was scheduled to face off against Sao Paulo FC without fans present as part of the first weekend of play in the Brazilian national football season.
The move to postpone the game was based on a decision by the Superior Sports Court for Football, which was finally accepted by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).
Before the court's decision was announced, just minutes before the scheduled start time, the two teams were in complete limbo. Sao Paulo FC players had already warmed up on the pitch.
"Ten of our 23 players tested positive. Unfortunately, we only received the results today," explained Goias president Marcelo Almeida, speaking to the television channel Globo.
According to Brazilian media, eight of the 10 players were regular starters.
Sao Paulo FC said they were in favor of postponing the game, saying on Twitter that "nothing is more important than staying healthy."
The season kicked off Saturday, three months behind schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. Under the new protocol imposed by the CBF, all players are required to be tested less than 72 hours before each game.
Brazil on Saturday surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths and three million cases of infection.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Willian ends Chelsea stay with 'head held high'
Tiger Woods saves best for last at PGA Championship
Brazil football game postponed after 10 players test positive for Covid-19
Jesus says City stronger for past Champions League disappointments
Could new Champions League format lead to new name on trophy despite virus worry?
Europa League last eight offers heavyweight field
Shakib takes pride in serving country for 14 years
Misbah adamant Pakistan can 'come back' in England series


Latest News
Saudi Aramco profits dive 73% as virus batters oil demand
Iran closes down newspaper after expert doubts official coronavirus tolls
Lebanon government set to resign amid outrage over Beirut blast
Mass looting breaks out in Chicago
McDonald's sues former CEO Easterbrook
Bangladesh aid reaches blast-hit Beirut
Pakistan teen feted for killing US blasphemy suspect
BCB announces U-19 preliminary squad
Bangladesh Betar to broadcast class lectures for primary students
Sports, training activities to start in a small scale
Most Read News
DIG Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy goes on retirement
Sifat gets bail; cases handed over to RAB
39 more deaths, 2,907 cases reported in 24hrs
Kotwali police OC among 5 cops sued for extortion
Pranab Mukherjee tests COVID-19 positive
Plainclothes men take Sifat from jail gate
Corona crisis can be a best opportunity to start own business
Leaked chats deepens Sinha killing mystery
President, PM shocked at death of Alauddin Ali
Gunmen kill 8 in Niger, including six French aid workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft