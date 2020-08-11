Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:11 AM
latest
Home Sports

Jesus says City stronger for past Champions League disappointments

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

LONDON, AUG 10: Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus says he can imagine his hands round the Champions League trophy and he and his team-mates are stronger for previous disappointments in the competition coveted by their Abu Dhabi owners above all others.
The 23-year-old Brazilian had a standout performance in Friday's 2-1 win over 13-time European champions Real Madrid that earned a place in the quarter-finals.
Jesus's starring role eased concerns at the likely absence of injured record goalscorer Sergio Aguero for Saturday's quarter-final in Lisbon.
Guardiola -- who has not lifted the Champions League since his second success with Barcelona in 2011 -- and the squad fly to Portugal later on Monday.
"We have to dream," Jesus told British media. "I'm a dreamer and can picture myself with the trophy on my hands.
"But I know the reality is different, we have to work, to show our dedication. To win is the most important thing."
Jesus -- who scored in both legs and set up Raheem Sterling for their first goal in Friday's last 16 second leg -- said the players had turned disappointments in Europe's premier club competition into a positive.
Under Guardiola they have exited in the quarter-finals the past two years to English rivals Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur and prior to that Monaco eliminated them in the last 16.
City's best performance so far was reaching the 2016 semi-finals under Guardiola's predecessor Manuel Pellegrini.
"As a group, we have matured from being knocked out of the previous Champions League editions," said Jesus.
"We've learned to suffer."
Sterling said Jesus is definitely not playing second fiddle to Aguero -- indeed the Brazilian's goal on Friday drew him level on 23 for the season with the Argentinian veteran.
"He (Jesus) is not a sub, we've got two great strikers at this club," said Sterling.
"Both strikers score goals and when you play with either one of them you know what you expect from each of them.
"They are both top players in front of goal. You saw from Gabby his calmness in front of goal was brilliant."
Sterling's goal was his 100th for City and made him only the sixth English player to score 20 goals in the Champions League.
"It's a good achievement but now I want some more in the next couple of games, to keep progressing," he said.
"But the most important thing is my goals count for something and hopefully at the end of the competition they can do."
The 25-year-old England international said City had to "run their socks off" if they are to beat Lyon -- who ousted Juventus on Friday -- and reach the semi-finals.
"They (Lyon) are a great team and it's going to be a difficult one," said Sterling.
"But I keep saying the same thing -- there are teams in his competition with great quality.
"We have to keep up the energy and play our football."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Willian ends Chelsea stay with 'head held high'
Tiger Woods saves best for last at PGA Championship
Brazil football game postponed after 10 players test positive for Covid-19
Jesus says City stronger for past Champions League disappointments
Could new Champions League format lead to new name on trophy despite virus worry?
Europa League last eight offers heavyweight field
Shakib takes pride in serving country for 14 years
Misbah adamant Pakistan can 'come back' in England series


Latest News
Saudi Aramco profits dive 73% as virus batters oil demand
Iran closes down newspaper after expert doubts official coronavirus tolls
Lebanon government set to resign amid outrage over Beirut blast
Mass looting breaks out in Chicago
McDonald's sues former CEO Easterbrook
Bangladesh aid reaches blast-hit Beirut
Pakistan teen feted for killing US blasphemy suspect
BCB announces U-19 preliminary squad
Bangladesh Betar to broadcast class lectures for primary students
Sports, training activities to start in a small scale
Most Read News
DIG Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy goes on retirement
Sifat gets bail; cases handed over to RAB
39 more deaths, 2,907 cases reported in 24hrs
Kotwali police OC among 5 cops sued for extortion
Pranab Mukherjee tests COVID-19 positive
Plainclothes men take Sifat from jail gate
Corona crisis can be a best opportunity to start own business
Leaked chats deepens Sinha killing mystery
President, PM shocked at death of Alauddin Ali
Gunmen kill 8 in Niger, including six French aid workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft