Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:11 AM
latest
Home Sports

Shakib takes pride in serving country for 14 years

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Shakib takes pride in serving country for 14 years

Shakib takes pride in serving country for 14 years

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan thanked his fans to stay beside him for the last 14 years, which was full of brilliance albeit with ups and downs.
Shakib made an International debut on August 6, 2006 against Zimbabwe. The performance was not eye-catching but he took little time to establish him as the mainstay of Bangladesh. Over the years, he broke records after records and created milestones one after another to establish him one of the main global stars.
"These last 14 years have been surreal. A journey I embarked on which led me to be the person I am proud to be today," he wrote in his verified facebook page.
"The more the obstacles, the greater my resilience. I am optimistic and excited to see what's in store for the years to come. I owe so much gratitude to those who supported me and lifted me in my career in International Cricket. None of this would've been possible without you. Thank you," he further wrote acknowledging the fans' contribution in his journey.
Shakib now has been serving the ban imposed by the International Cricket Council for his failure to report the corrupt approaches from the bookies. He was suspended for two years with one year of that suspended, meaning he would officially come back to cricket on October 29 this year.
The premier all-rounder however is all set to return to the practice pit in September as he wants to make his return to the competitive cricket smooth one.
A member of Shakib's family said the star all-rounder will return to Dhaka from the USA in the last week of August.
Since Bangladesh is planning to tour in Sri Lanka in October-November, there is a chance that Shakib may get some matches though it is not yet decided whether he could be part of the team right after his ban ends.
Whatever it is the all-rounder has planned to keep him in touch by some grueling and systematic practice session, like the way he did ahead of the 2019 World Cup. The systematic practice paid rich dividends as he ended up with some stunning records in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
"Shakib decided to come to the BKSP next month. He will have coaches and trainers available here," former national game development manager Nazmul Abdeen Fahim, who is now the advisor of BKSP told the reporters.
"We are functional here as the coaches are all residing within the campus, so we can work with him well. Shakib will have everything at his disposal."
So far Shakib has scored 3862 runs and taken 210 wickets in 56 Tests, in 206 ODIs he made 6323 runs along with 260 wickets and hammered 1567 runs and snapped up 92 wickets in 76 T20 Internationals.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Willian ends Chelsea stay with 'head held high'
Tiger Woods saves best for last at PGA Championship
Brazil football game postponed after 10 players test positive for Covid-19
Jesus says City stronger for past Champions League disappointments
Could new Champions League format lead to new name on trophy despite virus worry?
Europa League last eight offers heavyweight field
Shakib takes pride in serving country for 14 years
Misbah adamant Pakistan can 'come back' in England series


Latest News
Saudi Aramco profits dive 73% as virus batters oil demand
Iran closes down newspaper after expert doubts official coronavirus tolls
Lebanon government set to resign amid outrage over Beirut blast
Mass looting breaks out in Chicago
McDonald's sues former CEO Easterbrook
Bangladesh aid reaches blast-hit Beirut
Pakistan teen feted for killing US blasphemy suspect
BCB announces U-19 preliminary squad
Bangladesh Betar to broadcast class lectures for primary students
Sports, training activities to start in a small scale
Most Read News
DIG Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy goes on retirement
Sifat gets bail; cases handed over to RAB
39 more deaths, 2,907 cases reported in 24hrs
Kotwali police OC among 5 cops sued for extortion
Pranab Mukherjee tests COVID-19 positive
Plainclothes men take Sifat from jail gate
Corona crisis can be a best opportunity to start own business
Leaked chats deepens Sinha killing mystery
President, PM shocked at death of Alauddin Ali
Gunmen kill 8 in Niger, including six French aid workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft