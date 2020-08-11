Misbah adamant Pakistan can 'come back' in England series





The tourists, following six months on the sidelines because of the coronavirus, were on course to go 1-0 up in the three-match series after dominating the majority of the first Test at Old Trafford.

But Pakistan were undone by a stand of 139 between Jos Buttler (75) and player-of-the-match Chris Woakes, who guided the hosts to a three-wicket win with 84 not out on Saturday.

Having played so well in a losing cause, fears have been expressed over Pakistan's morale.

Misbah, however, in a column published on the Pakistan Cricket Board's website, wrote. "It's easy to curse yourself when you've lost.

"But, we should remember that we were right on top until pretty much the last session of the game.

"We will do our best to come back in this series, which I really believe this team is capable of doing."

Pakistan opener Shan Masood made a Test-best 156 at Old Trafford, while leg-spinner Yasir Shah took eight wickets in the match. -AFP















