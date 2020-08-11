Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:11 AM
latest
Home Sports

Misbah adamant Pakistan can 'come back' in England series

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

MANCHESTER, AUG 10: Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq has insisted his side can "fight back" from their agonising defeat by England in time for the second Test starting on Thursday.
The tourists, following six months on the sidelines because of the coronavirus, were on course to go 1-0 up in the three-match series after dominating the majority of the first Test at Old Trafford.
But Pakistan were undone by a stand of 139 between Jos Buttler (75) and player-of-the-match Chris Woakes, who guided the hosts to a three-wicket win with 84 not out on Saturday.
Having played so well in a losing cause, fears have been expressed over Pakistan's morale.
Misbah, however, in a column published on the Pakistan Cricket Board's website, wrote. "It's easy to curse yourself when you've lost.
"But, we should remember that we were right on top until pretty much the last session of the game.
"We will do our best to come back in this series, which I really believe this team is capable of doing."
Pakistan opener Shan Masood made a Test-best 156 at Old Trafford, while leg-spinner Yasir Shah took eight wickets in the match.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Willian ends Chelsea stay with 'head held high'
Tiger Woods saves best for last at PGA Championship
Brazil football game postponed after 10 players test positive for Covid-19
Jesus says City stronger for past Champions League disappointments
Could new Champions League format lead to new name on trophy despite virus worry?
Europa League last eight offers heavyweight field
Shakib takes pride in serving country for 14 years
Misbah adamant Pakistan can 'come back' in England series


Latest News
Saudi Aramco profits dive 73% as virus batters oil demand
Iran closes down newspaper after expert doubts official coronavirus tolls
Lebanon government set to resign amid outrage over Beirut blast
Mass looting breaks out in Chicago
McDonald's sues former CEO Easterbrook
Bangladesh aid reaches blast-hit Beirut
Pakistan teen feted for killing US blasphemy suspect
BCB announces U-19 preliminary squad
Bangladesh Betar to broadcast class lectures for primary students
Sports, training activities to start in a small scale
Most Read News
DIG Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy goes on retirement
Sifat gets bail; cases handed over to RAB
39 more deaths, 2,907 cases reported in 24hrs
Kotwali police OC among 5 cops sued for extortion
Pranab Mukherjee tests COVID-19 positive
Plainclothes men take Sifat from jail gate
Corona crisis can be a best opportunity to start own business
Leaked chats deepens Sinha killing mystery
President, PM shocked at death of Alauddin Ali
Gunmen kill 8 in Niger, including six French aid workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft