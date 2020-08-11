Video
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020
Ministry Okays sporting activities in smaller scale

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Sports Reporter

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, on Monday, gives permission to begin sporting actives in smaller scale after the entire sporting arena came to a halt five months back when the Coronavirus pandemic hit the country severely.
Though a press release on the day, the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel says that from now on, it is permitted to begin sporting activities, events and training programmes. The ministry also provided a guideline to follow for the time being.
With no activities or events during the pandemic, the athletes and sporting federations are passing a bad time. Many athletes suffering financially and have been requesting the associated departments to begin the sporting events, at least in smaller margin, thus they may return to sports and begin earning.
In the meantime, many concerns say that the pandemic is not leaving anytime soon and that is why it may not be wise to keep everything on hold for any longer.









