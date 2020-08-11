Video
Jahanara excited bowling at Mirpur after long gap

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Sports Reporter

BCB confirmed individual practice for nine cricketers of Bangladesh Women's team across three-venues in the country. Jahanara Alam, Sharmin Shupta, Shamima Sultana, Nahida Akter, Lata Mondol, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Khadija-Tul Kobra and Sharmin Sultana are the nine Tigresses started their action.
Jahanara, Shupta, Shamima, Nahida and Lata are allowed to practice at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium while Rumana and Salma practised at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna and Khadija and Sharmin warmed-up at Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogura.
Tigress pace sensation Jaharana however, started practiced at Home of Cricket Mirpur on Sunday as well by her own effort. The speedster expressed her feelings and experiences to media after 1st day's formal individual practice on Monday. She said, "Feeling peaceful and satisfied. I bowled after a long time!"
Many of the male counterparts of Slama and her mates found their 1st day very tough and Imrul Kayes sustained injury on his palms. Jahanara showed the other side of the coin. She said, "I am feeling better because I saw in newspapers and TV channels that many cricketers felt discomfort in their 1st day's training. They saw bowls doubled and felt dizziness. But I don't have such feelings. Rather it was seemed to me that I am back to practice after one week rest".
She informed that after 1st day's practice she felt ache on back, neck and shoulder. So she will be able to inform on Tuesday if the pain increases. The right handed quick thanked BCB for providing them with such training yet before expressing their desires.
"I worked in gym besides bowling. We are provided with a three-day schedule. I have pace bowling practices in next two days as well. We are advised to bowl three overs daily during 1st week's trainings. So, I bowled three overs today, Jahanara informed regarding BCB's instructions.


