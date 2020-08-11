Video
Nahida expects Women's cricket team to shed off rust soon

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Nahid Akhter, the member of Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team expected that they would shed off the rustiness, forced by the Covid-19 soon, as they started the individual training programme, arranged by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
Like the male team, the Women's team also practiced individually in accordance with the standard health protocol.
Sharmin Sultana, Sharmina Supta, Jahanara Alam and Nahida Akter trained at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur while skipper Salma Khatun and Rumana Ahmed practiced at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna.
A new venue was added to the fold which is Shaheed Chandu Stadium Bogra where other two national team cricketers Khadija Tul Kubra and Sharmin Sultana had trained on the first day.
"It was really tough to hit the practice pit after almost five months. Everything appears to be new but it feels really nice to get back to the stadium after such a long time," Nahida said today after her practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
"Since we practiced after a long time, it is true that it was painful. There is rustiness. Hopefully we'll overcome this rustiness very soon if we continue in such fashion," she added.
Nahid however thanked BCB for arranging such practice sessions for them. She also said the session of psychologist Ali Azhar helped them to stay mentally fit.
"We were frustrated after being confined into the room due to the coronavirus. We thought that we'll never get back the skill of cricket that we had. But the psychologist gave us the mental strength by counselling us. It was a good session," she concluded.     -BSS


