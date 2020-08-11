Video
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:10 AM
Booters' samples collected for retest, results within two days

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The samples of booters, officials and staffs at the preliminary training camp of Bangladesh National Football Team were collected by the officials of ICDDR,B and Praava  Health Care on Monday.
A total of 30 booters and six officials and staffs provided with their samples for their Coronavirus retests. The representatives of the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDR,B) collected the first batch of samples at 10:00am while Praava  Health Care took samples at 11:00am.
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) officials say that they are expecting the results within Thursday.
In a video message, National Football Team Manager Satyajit Das Rupu says, "Two different organizations collected samples of our booters today (Monday). We will decide the next steps after getting the results."
The boys had to go though for retest on Monday after about 70 per cent of the booters were tested positive with the virus recently. As doubts arose regarding the test results, the federation did not want to take any risk and decided for the retest.
The 36-booter preliminary squad of the national team was announced few days back and training programme scheduled for the qualifiers of FIFA World cup and AFC Asian Cup.









