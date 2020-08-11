Video
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:10 AM
Tigers to visit Sri Lanka in September

C-19 test and residential camp before departure

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Sports Reporter

Nizam Uddin Chowdhury

Nizam Uddin Chowdhury

Tigers' trip to Sri Lanka is almost final and presumed time was October this year. But BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury clued up about an earlier start of the away series. He also shared their plan of actions ahead of the tour by a video message on Monday.
"A proposed date for the trip is the end of September. And if we can manage to make travel by this time then we'll arrange a conditioning camp in Bangladesh," Chowdhury informed.
Tigers are sure to lock the horns with Lankan for the three-match Test series, which is the part of World Test Championship. But a negotiation is going on regarding some shorter version itineraries. BCB CEO said, "We are communicating with Sri Lankan Cricket Board regularly. Primarily we were discussing for a three-match Test series. But now a proposal came for three T20i matches as well".
"We shall inform the final decision after discussion. The fixtures are yet to finalise and will be slated for after determining the formats of the game," he added.
Players are out of action for a long time and starting international cricket after long gap of six months is surely a challenge. Bangladesh cricket authorities kept sharp eye on players' fitness and are looking forward to arrange all mechanism to ensure sufficient preparation before the trip.  
"Players under consideration for the national team are brought under the monitoring by an app. Our medical team regularly monitoring players' health condition regularly using this app," the BCB official assured.
"Soon after finalising the date for the camp, we shall keep them isolation for Covid-19 tests and then we shall take necessary steps to ensure residential camp for them," he revealed.
Bangladesh were initially scheduled to visit Sri Lanka in July-August, which was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances prevailing in both the countries for upraise of Covid-19 contamination.  


