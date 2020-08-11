Video
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:10 AM
Lebanon Prime Minister quits after Beirut Blast

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020

Dubai, Aug 10:  Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab, submitted his resignation on Monday to Lebanese president Micheal Aoun since a deadly blast blamed on state negligence ripped through the capital.
The explosion, along with a severe economic crisis, has been widely blamed on decades of corruption and misrule by Lebanon's entrenched political class.
The blast on Tuesday killed more than 160 people and wounded more than 6,000. It caused widespread devastation across the capital and obliterated the port. It appears to have been caused by a fire that ignited a stockpile of explosive material stored at the port since 2013.
Lebanon's cabinet faced mounting pressure on Monday to step down after a massive explosion that has ignited anti-government protests and resignations by several ministers, with the justice minister the latest to go.
The cabinet, formed in January with the backing of the powerful Iranian-backed Hezbollah group and its allies, was due to meet on Monday, with many ministers wanting to resign, ministerial and political sources said.
The information and environment ministers quit on Sunday as well as several lawmakers. The justice minister resigned on Monday, citing the catastrophic explosion.
"The entire regime needs to change. It will make no difference if there is a new government," Joe Haddad, an engineer, told Reuters. "We need quick elections." Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Saturday he would request early parliamentary elections.
A Lebanese judge  on Monday began questioning the heads of the country's security agencies over last week's devastating blast in Beirut as another Cabinet minister resigned in protest.
Judge Ghassan El Khoury began questioning Maj. Gen. Tony Saliba, the head of State Security, according to state-run National News Agency. It gave no further details, but other generals are scheduled to be questioned.
Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm, who was sprayed with water and verbally attacked last week while visiting a damaged area, meanwhile handed her resignation to the prime minister on Monday, the news agency said. She is the third Cabinet minister to resign over the blast.
A Cabinet meeting is scheduled for Monday, amid speculation the government could resign en masse. If a total of seven out of the 20 ministers resign, the Cabinet would effectively become a caretaker government. At least nine members of parliament have resigned.
The Aug. 4, blast killed 160 people and wounded about 6,000, in addition to destroying the country's main port and damaging large parts of the capital. Losses from the blast are estimated to be between $10 billion to $15 billion, and nearly 300,000 people were left homeless in the immediate aftermath.
The explosion is believed to have been caused by a fire that ignited a stockpile of explosive material that had been stored at the port since 2013. The disaster has been widely blamed on years of corruption and neglect by the entrenched political leadership that has governed Lebanon since its 1975-1990 civil war.




About 20 people have been detained over the blast, including the head of Lebanon's customs department and his predecessor, as well as the head of the port. Dozens of people have been questioned, including two former Cabinet ministers, according to government officials.
The investigation is focused on how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical used in fertilizers, came to be stored at a warehouse in Beirut's port for six years, and why nothing was done about it.    -Gulf News




