Shahed on 7-day remand in graft case





Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after Anti-Corruption Commission's Deputy Assistant Director (DAD) Mohammad Shahjahan Meraj, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced

Shahed before the court with a 10-day remand prayer for interrogation.

On Thursday, the ACC submitted a petition for a 10-day remand in the case and the court fixed on Monday for the remand hearing in presence of him.

The IO said in his remand prayer that Shahed, in association of other accused, embezzled the money from Farmers Bank Ltd. So, he needs to be remanded to know further information about the embezzlement, the IO added.

ACC Prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain Kajol submitted before the court that the accused Shahed took loan Tk 2 crore from the bank for buying MIR machine for Regent Hospital. But he did not buy the machine and misappropriated the money. He bribed some people Tk 35 lakh for getting loan; He should be quizzed under ACC custody to find out the men who took the bribe money.

Claiming him innocent, Shahed told the court that he had FDR of Tk 50 lakh in Farmers Bank Ltd against the loan.

Moreover, he claimed that he is unwell as he has been in police custody since July 15 and appealed to the court to reject the remand prayer.

No lawyer was appeared in the court to defend him.

After hearing both sides, the court rejected his prayers and ordered to place him remand.

On July 27, the ACC filed the case against Shahed and three others with its Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka.

The other accused are -- Mahbubul Haque Chisty, of former audit committee of Farmers Bank Ltd (now Padma Bank Ltd), his son Rashedul Haque Chisty, and Regent Hospital Managing Director Ibrahim Khalil.

Of them, Ibrahim Khalil is on the run.

According to the case statement, the accused in collusion with each other, embezzled Tk 2.71 crore from the bank abusing their power in 2015.Shahed was arrested on July 15 from Satkhira, as he was trying to leave the country on a boat.

According to a RAB intelligence report, Regent Hospital collected samples from at least 10,000 people. Of them, only 4,200 got authentic Covid-19 test certificates and the rest were fake.On July 26, a Dhaka court placed Regent Group Chairman Shahed Karim on 28-day remand in four cases of fraud.

On July 22, the ACC filed another case against Shahed and three others on charges of misappropriating of about Tk 1.51 crore of NRB Bank Ltd.The other accused are Regent Hospital Managing Director Ibrahim Khalil, former vice-president of SME Division of NRB Bank Wahid-bin-Ahmed, and former principal officer of the bank Sohanur Rahman.















