Covid-19 pandemic disrupts population control activities   





She and her husband were a happy family with their one and half-year old son Tanjil and six-year old daughter Taiba.

But her current unexpected pregnancy has put her in an awkward situation amid the Coronavirus pandemic since March 8.

Talking to the Daily Observer, she said she used to take injections for three months timeline but she could not avail it due to closure of Health Centres during the lockdown for Corona pandemic.

"But now there is no way out but to except it. We did not want to face such a situation but somehow we have to," Jahanara said condescendingly.

Like Jahanara, hundreds of thousands of women and newly-married young couples have become pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown started on March 26 in the form of a normal holiday which was later extended in stages and ended on May 30.

Demographers and researchers have noted that the family planning programmes has come to a complete standstill from the beginning of the lockdown and these extra pregnancies may have happened because of this.

Different reports suggest that this year about 235.000 extra babies will be born due to disruption in the family planning activities.

The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) has given a hint about the possibility of this extra number of babies this year.

However, in normal times, about 20 lakh children are born in the country every year.

On May 6, the Unicef report says that at least 24 lakh babies may be born in the timeline of 40 weeks lockdown and general holidays.

Many health experts and demographers think that mainly three reasons are there for such disruption, one is Covid-19 outbreak when all the health clinics and other service centres were closed down.

The storm Amfan that hit the country and thirdly serious floods across the country had completely jeopardized family planning services both at the urban and rural levels.

Prof Mohammad Mainul Islam, Chairman of the Department of Population Science, University of Dhaka, said that mainly three disasters have thrown a great challenge in regards to maintaining family planning activities and women's reproductive health management services.

Referring to this situation and mismanagement in the family planning programmes, Prof Mainul Islam said, "Some 20 lakh children are born in the country every year. But due to the present situation, at least 235,000 additional babies will be born in the next nine months," he said. According to the Department of Family Planning at least 30 per cent of family planning activities (use of condoms and consuming pills) have decreased in the month of April.

However, among the family planning programmes, the most popular one is pills, which is being consumed by the female, after that injection, and condoms are the methods of family planning.

The number of using permanent methods also got hugely decreased, for example from January to March an average of about 3 000 vasectomies (male sterilization) were done but in April the number was only 263 and in May the number is 121.

Similarly, the number of female sterilization had also decreased, the number was above 6,000 in January and February but the number stood at 1,800 in April and in May the number was 2,600.

Ubaidur Rab, Country Director and Population expert at the Population Council, a US-based population research organisation, said that the country has lagged far behind in population control activities due to Covid pandemic.

However, Gnecologist Rausan Ara Begum, former President of Obstetric and Gynecological Society of Bangladesh said that the Department of Family Planning has failed to take necessary steps to face such crisis.

"We have advised them to take proper steps considering the impact of lockdown and disruption of family Planning services. But we have not seen any remarkable steps taken," she said.















