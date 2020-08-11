Janmashtami today

The Hindu community of the country will celebrate Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, on Tuesday with due religious fervour.

According to Hindu religion, Lord Vishnu incarnated in the universe as Lord Krishna in the prison of Raja Kangsa on this day, the eighth of "Shukla Pakkha" (bright fortnight) in the month of Bengali calendar Bhadra in Dwapara Yuga in order to protect "Dharma" from the hands of devils.

Sri Krishna was born to Devaki and her husband Vasudeva in Mathura to which Krishna's parents belonged.

The day is a public holiday.

Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in separate messages greeted the members of the Hindu community on the occasion.






