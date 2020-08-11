Sifat gets bail, whisked away by plainclothesmen from jail gate





Sifat has been picked up by plainclothesmen from Cox's Bazar jail gate soon after his release, according

to sources. Sifat was whisked off by an microbus without a number plate from the jail gate at 2:15pm on Monday before he could talk to his relatives or media men present there.

Later, the cases--drug and murder--were handed over to Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) for investigation, Sifat's lawyer Adv Md Mostafa confirmed.

Now, the RAB will investigate all four cases filed over Sinha's murder. Of those, two cases have been filed with Teknaf Police Station, one has been with Ramu Police Station while the other one with Cox's Bazar court on behalf of Sinha's family.

Earlier on Sunday, Shipra Debnath, who was also a part of the documentary film crew led by Sinha, was released from jail after being granted bail by a court on Sunday.

Both Sifat and Shipra are students of Stamford University who accompanied slain Maj Sinha.

Police shot and killed Sinha at a checkpoint in Shamlapur along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive on the night of July 31. Sifat and Shipra, both students of Stamford University's Film and Media Department, were accompanying him.

Sinha, 36, was a member of the Special Security Force, tasked with guarding the Prime Minister. His late father Ershad Khan was a deputy secretary at the Ministry of Finance.

The former army officer and the other members of the crew had been staying at Nilima Resort in Himchhari for about a month to film a travel documentary.

After killing Sinha, police said they fired in self-defence when he brandished a pistol after obstructing a search of his vehicle at the checkpoint.

They also said they seized drugs from the vehicle and detained Sifat and Shipra. Two cases have been initiated over the incident.

But the police account has been greeted with disbelief and there was doubt over whether Sinha had indeed pointed the gun at the policemen.

The Home Ministry has formed a high-level committee to investigate the incident. The family of Sinha has started a case against nine policemen, including two inspectors, on charges of murdering him. Police have withdrawn seven officials, including Pradip Kumar Das, Office-in-Charge of Teknaf Police Station and Inspector Liakat Ali, In-charge of Baharchhara investigation centre. The seven are behind bars in the murder case while two other accused are on the run.















