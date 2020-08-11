RAOWA demands withdrawal of Cox’s Bazar SP



Ex-Major Sinha Rashed Md Khan's mother addresses journalists when RAOWA members led by its Chairperson and General Secretary Major (rtd) Khandaker Nurul Afser visited the residence of slain officer in the capital on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Retired Armed Forces Officers' Welfare Association (RAOWA) Chairman Maj (Retd) Khandaker Nurul Afser on Monday demanded immediate withdrawal of Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police (SP) ABM Masud Hossain in connection with the killing of Major (Retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan.He came up with the callwhile visiting Sinha's mother in the capital."Since a RAOWA member has been murdered, we will implore all levels of the state so that the investigation is fair and justice is served," he said."We are satisfied with the progress in the investigation into the killing so far. We hope that the trials will be completed very soon since all the evidence is clear," said the RAOWA chairman."Morning shows the day. Both the RAOWA and the deceased's family are happy as the government and administration show a very positive mindset about the investigation," he further said."Weapons of all police personnel of Teknaf police station must be seized. Besides, we demand an end to extrajudicial killings as we hope may Sinha's killing be the last. May no other mother lose her children in such incidents anymore," added Maj (Retd) Khandaker Nurul Afser.He appealed so that the trials do not prolong."This is already proved and the evidence indicates a cold-blooded murder. Such incidents should not recur," he said."We know the investigation team is skilled and will do a neutral probe," the former army official said, adding, "Speedy trial will satisfy the departed soul and others who were victimized."The RAOWA chairman said they could speak up over Sinha killing, but other families who lost their family members in extrajudicial killings had to keep mum.Maj (Retd) Afser said, "Before the death of Sinha, none dared open mouth against OC Pradeep and other policemen who murdered 140 people in crossfires. We want justice for every single incident. Sinha killing and other extrajudicial incidents Pradeep committed must be brought to book." He called for police reforms to stop such killing incidents."Police also have service rules. They need to follow that strictly and their respective authorities - the deputy commissioners -- should ensure that."Police cannot go rowdy if there is a proper supervision in place. He [OC Pradeep] grew a wrong confidence as he did not have to account for what he did. He was rather awarded police medals. None notified the higher authorities about his misdeeds one after another."The RAOWA chairman said that they have also formed two committees to monitor the progress in the Sinha killing investigation.One of the committees is a judicial investigation monitoring cell, led by Lieutenant General (retired) Mainul Islam, while the other is a media monitoring cell, led by Air Commodore (Retired) Ishfaq Ilahi Chowdhury.