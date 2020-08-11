JP leader Firoz Rashid charged for grabbing govt land





The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday submitted charge sheet against lawmaker Kazi Firoz Rashid, also a presidium member of Jatiya Party, for grabbing government land in Dhanmondi in the capital.Md Jahangir Alam, Deputy Director of the ACC and also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Dhaka,ACC General Register Officer Mohammad Zulfiqar said.Fifteen people were named as prosecution witnesses. The IO said the charges brought against the accused were primarily proven and he should be brought under trial.The case against Firoz Rashid was filed with Tejgaon Industrial Police Station on April 5 in 2016.According to the first information report (FIR), a government house on one-bigha land in Dhanmondi residential area was allocated to the then Canadian High Commissioner Mohammad Ali on November 3 in 1951.Later in 1970, the authorities concerned gave approval to hand over the land to inheritors of Zulfikar Ali -- his second wife, son and daughter -- and mutation of the land was made in their names.On May 22 of 1970, the Ministry concerned also gave approval to hand over the land to them.But, according to the FIR, Kazi Firoz grabbed the land (Road No 2, House No-65 in Dhanmondi) in August 1979, by preparing fake documents.On April 6 in 2016 ACC filed the case against Firoz with Tejgaon policeFiroz Rashid secured bail from the High Court later.The national anti-graft body interrogated him on August 13 in 2015.