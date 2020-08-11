Video
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:10 AM
Home Front Page

RAB raids MK Alamgir’s hospital in Gazipur

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

GAZIPUR, Aug 10: The Health Ministry-formed Taskforce on Monday raid former home minister Dr Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir's hospital- City Medical College and Hospital - at Chandona crossing in Gazipur.
The Taskforce, in association with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) began the drive on Monday afternoon following allegations of irregularities and mismanagement.
RAB executive magistrate Sarwar Alam led the
drive. Health Ministry joint secretary (Hospital) Umme Salma Tanjia and Gazipur RAB-1 camp commander Abdullah Al Mamun were accompanying him.
The mobile court fined the hospital Tk 7.5 lakh for various irregularities, according to sources.
According to the operation, the lab of the hospital is not approved by the regulators. Besides, there are various mismanagements and irregularities in the hospital.
The 500-bed hospital was running reportedly without any authorisation for past six years. They also started treating Covid-19 patients from mid-June this year opening a 100-bed Coronavirus unit. However, they closed the unit after seeing the raid in Regent Hospital.


