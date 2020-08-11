PM stresses quick rehabilitation of flood victims, infrastructures





She also asked the authorities to rehabilitate the flood victim families by building houses quickly and provide necessary assistances for farming crops to recover the damages of Aman and other crops due ongoing flood.

The instructions were given while she was addressing the regular Cabinet meeting held on Monday. PM joined the meeting through videoconference while other Cabinet members connected from the Cabinet conference room at Secretariat.

During the meeting, the PM inquired about latest situation of flood, rehabilitation and relief activities for the affected people, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told at a briefing after the meeting.

He said that the PM asked the authorities to ensure necessary rehabilitation of relief supports for the country's distressed people during the flood and Covid- 19 pandemic, so that they don't need to suffer for food and shelter problems.

At the meeting, the state ministers for Water Resources and Disaster Management and Relief elaborated the steps the ministries taken to tackle the flood and support the distressed people.

They informed that flood water has started to recede in different places including the Jamuna River near the Bangabandhu Bridge point. The flood water was flowing below the danger marks there. Overall flood situation is improving across the country due to recession of river waters . Learning the detail the state minister briefed, the PM said that it's a good sign that the flood water is receding. But, there's fear of fresh flood at second half of the August. The Indian Met authorities have given such signals recently.

If fresh flood hits in this month again, it may linger, because floods of 'Bhadra' usually lingers. In this situation, the authorities must remain alert. At the same time, everyone should be cautious about T-Aman in this season, because there will be no tension of food crisis if Aman yields are good, she added.

This year, the government has set a target of growing T-Aman at 36 lakh tonnes against last year's production of 28 lakh tonnes.

She has also asked the authorities to repair or reconstruct the communication infrastructures which were destroyed due to recent flood.















