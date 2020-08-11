Video
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:09 AM
Front Page

2,907 virus cases, 39 more deaths in 24 hours

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh has reported 2,907 new cases of the coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the tally to 260,507.
The death toll jumped to 3,438 after 39 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to government data.
Another 2,067 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 150,437, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.
The official figures put the recovery rate from the disease at 57.75 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.32 percent following the deaths of 35 men and four women in the last 24 hours.
As many as 12,849 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country during that time, with a positivity rate of 22.62 percent.
Globally, over 19.86 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus     and 715,024 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.




    -bdnews24.com


