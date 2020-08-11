

PM orders mobile court drives to enforce health guidelines

As most of the people are unaware and not complying with the mandatory provisions, the PM gave the instruction to operate mobile courts along with the law enforcement agencies while addressing the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held on Monday.

She also asked authorities to conduct further campaign to create awareness about transmission of deadly Covid- 19 among the people and maintaining health guidelines, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told the media at a briefing after Monday's Cabinet meeting which the PM

chaired through videoconferencing and its members joined from Secretariat's Cabinet conference room.

Earlier, the Daily Observer published a special report on making use of face masks mandatory like some other countries including France and passing a law to prevent transmission of the deadly virus. Following the report and criticism from different corners, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry and the DGHS has issued separate circulars making use of face masks 'mandatory' outside houses.

But, there is no implication as there is no one to monitor the issue. As a result, most people are now not using face masks outside their houses. Some people have been keeping masks with them, but not using.

In this situation, the PM gave the instruction to ensure following the health guidelines and operate mobile court drives along with law enforcement agencies if necessary.

However, the Cabinet Secretary claimed the meeting did not discuss opening educational institutions which remained closed after March 17 this year due to Covid- 19 transmission fear.

Regarding the PM directives, the Cabinet Secretary said that he has already discussed the issues in the meeting of Sub-Committee on controlling Covid -19 in the country.

"I have discussed the issues in the Sub-Committee on controlling COVID 19 meeting. The officials of field administration have already been asked to take stringent measures to ensure maintaining health guidelines. If punitive measures can be ensured by operating mobile courts and made public, people's awareness will be raised," he added.















