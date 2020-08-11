HC to run regular proceedings from tomorrow





The virtual court proceeding will however continue its function by using information and communication technology.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Monday constituted a total

of 53 benches, including 35 virtual and 18 regular benches ahead of the regular activities of the HC.

Two separate notices were issued in this regard signed by HC's Deputy Registrar (Administration and Justice) Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman Bhuiyan.

Among the regular benches, 15 are division (two judges) benches and three are single (one judge) benches.

At the same time, among the 35 virtual benches, 24 are division benches and 11 are single benches, according to the notice.

On August 6, the full-court meeting of the Supreme Court decided to run both the regular functions with ongoing virtual court proceedings from next week amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was taken at a full-court meeting presided by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain through video conference with the judges of the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court.

The regular activities of courts across the country, including Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court, remained closed since March 26 due to an ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

After 46 days of the closure, trial proceedings began virtually on May 11 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.















After a gap of about five months, the High Court division of the Supreme Court is going to run regular proceedings from tomorrow (Wednesday) amid coronavirus pandemic for the interest of litigants and lawyers.The virtual court proceeding will however continue its function by using information and communication technology.Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Monday constituted a totalof 53 benches, including 35 virtual and 18 regular benches ahead of the regular activities of the HC.Two separate notices were issued in this regard signed by HC's Deputy Registrar (Administration and Justice) Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman Bhuiyan.Among the regular benches, 15 are division (two judges) benches and three are single (one judge) benches.At the same time, among the 35 virtual benches, 24 are division benches and 11 are single benches, according to the notice.On August 6, the full-court meeting of the Supreme Court decided to run both the regular functions with ongoing virtual court proceedings from next week amid the coronavirus outbreak.The decision was taken at a full-court meeting presided by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain through video conference with the judges of the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court.The regular activities of courts across the country, including Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court, remained closed since March 26 due to an ongoing coronavirus outbreak.After 46 days of the closure, trial proceedings began virtually on May 11 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.