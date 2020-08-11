Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:09 AM
latest
Home City News

160 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 10: A total of 160 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 873 samples at in six COVID-19 laboratories in Chattogram district.
A total of 245 patients died till Monday by corona virus only in Chattogram district with Monday's two death.
Among the newly detected patients, 113 are from Chattogram city and 47 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
The total number of infected patients now stands at 15117 in Chattogram district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Monday.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
160 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
Panam City restoration work to begin soon
Oxygen plant set up at HHC in Chattogram
US provides more anti-virus equipment to BD police
Gone to water: 2 Khulna rivers fill up within a year of re-excavation
Govt relooks at labour market to tap potentials with skilled workers
Hilsa glut floods Khulna fish markets
Bidyanondo to help needy college admission seekers


Latest News
Saudi Aramco profits dive 73% as virus batters oil demand
Iran closes down newspaper after expert doubts official coronavirus tolls
Lebanon government set to resign amid outrage over Beirut blast
Mass looting breaks out in Chicago
McDonald's sues former CEO Easterbrook
Bangladesh aid reaches blast-hit Beirut
Pakistan teen feted for killing US blasphemy suspect
BCB announces U-19 preliminary squad
Bangladesh Betar to broadcast class lectures for primary students
Sports, training activities to start in a small scale
Most Read News
DIG Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy goes on retirement
Sifat gets bail; cases handed over to RAB
39 more deaths, 2,907 cases reported in 24hrs
Kotwali police OC among 5 cops sued for extortion
Pranab Mukherjee tests COVID-19 positive
Plainclothes men take Sifat from jail gate
Corona crisis can be a best opportunity to start own business
Leaked chats deepens Sinha killing mystery
President, PM shocked at death of Alauddin Ali
Gunmen kill 8 in Niger, including six French aid workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft