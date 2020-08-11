160 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 10: A total of 160 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 873 samples at in six COVID-19 laboratories in Chattogram district.

A total of 245 patients died till Monday by corona virus only in Chattogram district with Monday's two death.

Among the newly detected patients, 113 are from Chattogram city and 47 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The total number of infected patients now stands at 15117 in Chattogram district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Monday. -BSS