Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:09 AM
Panam City restoration work to begin soon

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh will soon start working on restoring and preserving the historic Panam City based on a report to be submitted by Indian research team.
"An Indian research team visited Panam City and we're waiting for their report," State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid said during his meeting with outgoing Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das on Monday.
Significant issues between the two neighbours, including cooperation for the preservation of archaeologically significant monuments and improving the cultural relationship, were discussed in the meeting at his secretariat office.
Khalid sought India's technical assistance to rebuild and regain historical architectures including museums and monuments.
Riva Ganguly assured that India is ready to provide all necessary assistance through conducting training, seminars, workshops etc and these can be virtually arranged during the pandemic.
Experts on the research team have opined that the restoration of Panam City should be crafted with proper utilisation of local elements, she informed the State Minister.
"Bangladesh and India are part of history and culture. Some 11,000 Indian soldiers received martyrdom during our Liberation War in 1971. Remembering those Indian martyrs and their historic involvement in the war, Bangladesh is building a cenotaph heading towards the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence," Khalid said.
He hoped that all scheduled cultural programmes reflecting Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's eventful life, in celebration of his birth centenary in the ongoing 'Mujib Borsho', will take place in several states of India once the coronavirus situation improves.
The Indian envoy said that the ongoing development project at the Shilaidah Kuthibari in Kushtia, a place with reminiscing memories of Rabindranath Tagore - is about to get completed.
The total landscape of the monument would be changed once the project is completed.    -UNB


