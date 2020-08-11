Oxygen plant set up at HHC in Chattogram





As a result, patients will get uninterrupted oxygen supply from the plant from now on.

Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, MP, inaugurated the oxygen supply line at the health complex this noon.

The plant was started with 6,800 liters of liquid oxygen which will may meet the need for next 4-5 days, the hospital authorities said.

Caretaker of Hathazari Health Complex Dr ASM Imtiaj Hossain said the hospital authorities had to spend a large amount of money to buy oxyzen. However, setting up this plant will save a lot of money for the government, he added.

"We'll reserve oxyzen by keeping the hospital's cylinders full at first after starting the plant so that the patients do not have any problem," he further said.















