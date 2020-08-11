Video
US provides more anti-virus equipment to BD police

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Observer Desk

United States Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller and his team provided essential personal protective equipment (PPE) to Inspector General Prisons Brigadier General AKM Mustafa Kamal Pasha as part of continued U.S. support for Bangladesh's COVID-19 response efforts.  
This is the sixth in a series of planned PPE distributions from the United States to Bangladesh, says a US Embassy press release.   To date, the United States, through multiple agencies, including the U.S. Departments of State, Defense, and Agriculture; USAID; and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has provided over $56.5 million in aid to combat COVID-19 in Bangladesh.  
The U.S. Embassy-donated equipment delivered today includes 10,000 reusable cloth masks, 200 full Hazardous Materials suits, 50 KN95 surgical masks, 660 200-milliliter bottles of hand sanitizer, 11,000 pairs of surgical gloves, 25 Kg of powdered bleach, 2 disinfectant backpack sprayers, 100 face shields, and 10 infrared thermometers, all of which the United States purchased locally from Bangladeshi companies.


