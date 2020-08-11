US provides more anti-virus equipment to BD police





This is the sixth in a series of planned PPE distributions from the United States to Bangladesh, says a US Embassy press release. To date, the United States, through multiple agencies, including the U.S. Departments of State, Defense, and Agriculture; USAID; and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has provided over $56.5 million in aid to combat COVID-19 in Bangladesh.

The U.S. Embassy-donated equipment delivered today includes 10,000 reusable cloth masks, 200 full Hazardous Materials suits, 50 KN95 surgical masks, 660 200-milliliter bottles of hand sanitizer, 11,000 pairs of surgical gloves, 25 Kg of powdered bleach, 2 disinfectant backpack sprayers, 100 face shields, and 10 infrared thermometers, all of which the United States purchased locally from Bangladeshi companies.















