Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:08 AM
EC favours Bengali names for local govt bodies

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission is going to rename of the local government bodies such as City Corporation, Municipality and Union Parishad in Bangla through reforming the existing laws. In this regard, the Commission has put forward a set of proposals to the full commission meeting, which was held at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the city on Monday with the Chief Eection Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda in the chair.
EC officials said the EC did not take final decision on the matter at the meeting. It will take decision soon.




According to the proposals, the EC wants changing the names of posts held by public representatives in these organisations of the local government. The use of 'irrelevant' English names and words was identified by the EC and has decided to reform the election-related laws of local government bodies, the EC said in the proposal.
The EC has taken such initiative to replace the 'unnecessary and foreign' names and words with Bangla terminology. Some of the changes include renaming City Corporation to Mahanagar, Pouroshabha to Nagarshabha, and Union Parishad to Palli Parishad.
However, BNP wrote a letter criticising the EC's initiative. The party said it was "unethical and unnecessary" to change the names and titles of elected representatives of well-known local government bodies while the EC itself was continuing to use English words such as 'commission' and 'commissioner.'
Many English words such as Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Supreme Court, High Court, commission, commissioner, voter, returning officer, presiding officer, polling officer and many others are used commonly across the country, the BNP said. A lot of political parties also did not undergo name changes. English words such as chairman, councillor, city, corporation have found their place in the Bangla dictionary of Bangla Academy as synonyms of Bangla words.



