Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:08 AM
ZTE exhibits 5G to Teletalk

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Chinese telecommunication equipment firm ZTE demonstrated the fifth generation mobile network to the officials of state-run operator, Teletalk, at a virtual workshop.
Being connected to the first ever overseas workshop online, participant's experienced simultaneous access of peak 40 ports, ensuring the effect of more than 13 people's stable communication, said a news release on ZTE Bangladesh.
Amid coronavirus pandemic, the workshop titled 'Leading 5G Tour 2020 - Exhibition Hall Overview' has been organised recently to experience the exhibition hall of the Shenzhen headquarters remotely.


