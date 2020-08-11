ZTE exhibits 5G to Teletalk

Chinese telecommunication equipment firm ZTE demonstrated the fifth generation mobile network to the officials of state-run operator, Teletalk, at a virtual workshop.

Being connected to the first ever overseas workshop online, participant's experienced simultaneous access of peak 40 ports, ensuring the effect of more than 13 people's stable communication, said a news release on ZTE Bangladesh.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the workshop titled 'Leading 5G Tour 2020 - Exhibition Hall Overview' has been organised recently to experience the exhibition hall of the Shenzhen headquarters remotely.







