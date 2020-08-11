Emergency supplies from Bangladesh reach Beirut

Bangladesh has sent "emergency supplies" to Lebanon for the people of Beirut as a token of friendship who are trying to recover from the damage caused by the huge twin explosions.

Bangladesh Airforce carried a C130 full of emergency supplies which reached Beirut on Monday.

It has been planned to bring back stranded Bangladeshi citizens by the same aircraft, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam tweeted on Monday. -UNB

.





