MP Mokabbir comes under attack in Sylhet





"My vehicle got damaged in the attack carried out around 11am, but I'm unhurt," Mokabbir told UNB. Describing the incident, he said, "I was going to BRDB hall at Bishwanath upazila headquarters to join a meeting on law and order situation. As my vehicle got close to the meeting venue with police protection, a group of local Awami League activists, led by Shamim and Siraj, attacked my vehicle. They threw a big piece of brick targeting me, badly damaging my vehicle." Later, the MP said police quickly encircled his car and protected him from the attack while the attackers left the scene without any obstruction.

Mokabbir said police saved him from the attack, but they did not take any action against the attackers or made any attempt to arrest them.

He said he did not file any case in this regard as local Awami League leaders assured him of ensuring punishment of the attackers. Meanwhile, Gonoforum President Dr Kamal Hossain and convener Dr Reza Kibria condemned the attack. -UNB















