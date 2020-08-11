12 more pairs of  trains to be pressed into service from Aug 16





BR is going to start operation of 12 more pairs of intercity trains and a commuter train following a decision taken at a meeting among rail minister, rail secretary and DG of railway.

According to the notification, Akota Express (Panchagar-Dhaka-Panchagar), Sundarban Express (Khulna-Dhaka-Khulna), Padma Express (Rajshahi-Dhaka-Rajshahi), Parabat Express (Dhaka-Sylhet-Dhaka), Haor Express (Dhaka-Mohanganj-Dhaka), Agnibina Express (Dhaka-Tarakanda-Dhaka), Titumir Express (Rajshahi-Chilahati-Rajshahi), Mahanagar Express (Chattogram-Dhaka-Chattogram), Bijoy Express (Chattogram-Mymenshing-Chattogram), Upakul Express (Dhaka-Noakhali-Dhaka), Shimanto Express (Khulna-Chilahati-Khulna), Tungipara Express (Gobra-Rajshahi-Gobra) and Jamalpur Commuter (Dhaka-Dewanganj-Dhaka) trains are going to operate from August 16.

BR also provided some directions to buy advanced tickets issued five days before the journey date, tickets of intercity trains will be sold online.















Bangladesh Railway (BR) decided to resume 12 pairs of intercity trains and a commuter train from August 16. The Director General office of BR on Sunday issued a notification in this connection.BR is going to start operation of 12 more pairs of intercity trains and a commuter train following a decision taken at a meeting among rail minister, rail secretary and DG of railway.According to the notification, Akota Express (Panchagar-Dhaka-Panchagar), Sundarban Express (Khulna-Dhaka-Khulna), Padma Express (Rajshahi-Dhaka-Rajshahi), Parabat Express (Dhaka-Sylhet-Dhaka), Haor Express (Dhaka-Mohanganj-Dhaka), Agnibina Express (Dhaka-Tarakanda-Dhaka), Titumir Express (Rajshahi-Chilahati-Rajshahi), Mahanagar Express (Chattogram-Dhaka-Chattogram), Bijoy Express (Chattogram-Mymenshing-Chattogram), Upakul Express (Dhaka-Noakhali-Dhaka), Shimanto Express (Khulna-Chilahati-Khulna), Tungipara Express (Gobra-Rajshahi-Gobra) and Jamalpur Commuter (Dhaka-Dewanganj-Dhaka) trains are going to operate from August 16.BR also provided some directions to buy advanced tickets issued five days before the journey date, tickets of intercity trains will be sold online.