DSCC to get rid of non-essential wires by Dec: Mayor





He said this to journalists after a meeting of the governing body of Dhaka Mohanogor Mohila College.

The mayor said that they are planning to make a master plan to prevent waterlogging in the city.

"Primarily, we have selected 10 water bodies under the city corporation. The reservoirs will be aesthetically pleasing as they will not be filled with garbage," Taposh said.

He urged city dwellers not to throw garbage in open spaces during the daytime.

"We have decided to keep all garbage and dustbins in a particular area in each ward. These containers and waste will be collected between 6pm and 10pm by cleaners," he added.

The DSCC has appointed 75 Primary Waste Collection Service Provider (PCSP) in 75 Wards at DSCC to ensure neat and clean city by next December.

Taposh said first the roads and then the footpaths will be freed of illegal occupants.

Meanwhile, The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Monday found Aedes mosquito larvae in 75 houses and establishments on the third day of its combing operation to prevent dengue outbreak.















