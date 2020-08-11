Video
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:08 AM
Int’l confce stresses assessment of post-corona future

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Policy analysts stressed the need for research-based assessment for sustainable planning in the post pandemic period.   
They made the remarks while addressing an international conference on virtual platform.
Leadership Council for Policy and Research (LCPR) organised the two-day Dhaka Forum on August 08-09 in association with the government's Cabinet Division and Access to Information programme of ICT Division.
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, UNDP Bangladesh and Leads Academy were partners of the event.
Focusing on post-pandemic emergency, 40 experts from Asia, Africa and America discussed on economy, education, governance, human rights, and healthcare and climate concerns.
From Bangladesh, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Prime Minister's Private Sector Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, Education Minister Dipu Moni, State Minister for Information Murad Hossain, UNDP Country Representative Sudipto Mukherjee and Dhaka Forum Curator Ashfaq Zaman spoke on the occasion.
Besides, European Parliament former lawmaker Paulo Casaca, Sulu North Borneo Sultan Muedzul Karim, Chili Government Adviser Denise Lama, World Trade Organisation Committee Chair Chad Blackman,   Developing 8 Secretary General Dato' Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari,  United Kingdom shadow minister Naz Shah and British Prime Minister's Strategic Adviser Geoff Mulgan were connected among experts from Bangladesh, USA, EU, UK and Australia.
Addressing the forum, Planning Minister MA Mannan mentioned that the government was working for reorganizing health systems as well as supporting and amplifying the social safety net for the informal sector along with ensuring social protection with the support of the global community because this needs a dual approach.
Emphasising on digital structuring, lawmaker Salman F Rahman said Bangladesh has the success stories anchored by strong digital infrastructure and a readiness of supporting the private sector.
Dhaka Forum, dubbed as clone of World Economic Forum focusing South plans to address global challenges with private-public cooperation.


