Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:08 AM
Home Back Page

Insolvent film artistes to get financial help

Cabinet clears draft law

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

The insolvent and incapable film artistes and their dependents will now get necessary financial assistances for their welfare and treatment from the government, even after their deaths. To provide the assistances, the government will form a 'Bangladesh Film Artistes' Welfare Trust' soon.
To bring the entire activities under legal framework, the Cabinet gave its nod in principle to the draft of "Bangladesh Film Artistes' Welfare Trust Act, 2020" at its regular weekly meeting held on Monday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the virtual meeting through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban while other Cabinet members were connected in the meeting from the Cabinet conference room at Bangladesh Secretariat.
In a briefing after the meeting held at Secretariat, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told, "The Cabinet has approved in principle the draft of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Welfare Trust Act, 2020 to ensure overall welfare of the actors and actresses of the country's film industry and enhance their professional excellence."
The Cabinet Secretary informed that the law was formulated in line with the Prime Minister's directive to provide financial assistance to insolvent and incapable artistes for their welfare and treatment as well. The proposed law also suggested helping the dependents of an artiste after his or her death.
As per the draft law, there would be a 13-member board of the trustee led by the Information Minister as its chairman to operate its activities with its own and government allocated money. The trust would have a Managing Director (MD) who will act as its executive officer, he said.
The trust will have the authority to receive grants and loans for its operation, he said, adding that it would have to take prior permission in this regard.
The Cabinet also approved the drafts of two separate agreements to be signed with the Maldives and Czech Republic for avoidance of double taxation and checking evasion of tax revenue.
It also gave a nod to the drafts of two other government-level agreements to be signed with Saudi Arabia and Nepal. The deals are on "Cooperation and Mutual Assistance" in customs matters' with Saudi Arabia and on "Addendum to the protocol to the Transit Agreement" with Nepal.


