

Ex-Indian President Pranab Mukherjee tests C-19 positive

He made the disclosure in a tweet this afternoon, reports Hindustan Times

Mukherjee said he found out about his positive status when he went for a routine check up. He requested that people who have come in contact with him to self-isolate.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," he tweeted.

The 84-year-old former president had cancelled all his engagements and stopped going out for public functions in the last few months.

As the news spread, leaders, cutting across party lines, wished him a quick recovery.

In the wake of coronavirus epidemic, the government had asked all senior citizens (above the age of 65) to stay home.

Mukherjee, who was president between 2012 and 2017, was invited for the at home programme at Rashtrapati Bhavan, which he will not be attending in the wake of this development. -AP















