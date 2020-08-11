Video
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:07 AM
Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020

NEW DELHI, Aug 10: Sachin Pilot met both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today for the first time since he launched his revolt a month ago, as the Congress claimed a breakthrough in untangling the crisis that had pushed its Rajasthan government led by Ashok Gehlot to the razor's edge.
The terms for Sachin Pilot's "homecoming" along with 18 other rebels were discussed at a meeting at Rahul Gandhi's home, say sources.
A panel to look into Sachin Pilot's grievances is a key takeaway from the talks, the sources said, adding that the Gandhis agreed to address "all issues" regarding Rajasthan, including Ashok Gehlot's style of functioning.
It is unclear whether Pilot, who was sacked from his two posts in Rajasthan - Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief - will be reinstated as part of the "ghar-wapsi" formula. Congress sources indicated it is unlikely he will get back the post of the state Congress chief.    -NDTV 



